Manchester fire chief accused of drunken driving

Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

• March 5, 2020 8:34 am

A Maine town’s fire chief has been accused of operating under the influence.

Francis Wozniak, 38, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22, according to the Portland Police Department.

He’s now out of jail.

Wozniak is the fire chief in Manchester.