March 05, 2020
Portland

Manchester fire chief accused of drunken driving

Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Francis Wozniak, 38.
By CBS 13

A Maine town’s fire chief has been accused of operating under the influence.

Francis Wozniak, 38, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22, according to the Portland Police Department.

He’s now out of jail.

Wozniak is the fire chief in Manchester.

 

