Manchester fire chief accused of drunken driving

A Maine town’s fire chief has been accused of operating under the influence.
Francis Wozniak, 38, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22, according to the Portland Police Department.
He’s now out of jail.
Wozniak is the fire chief in Manchester.
A Maine town’s fire chief has been accused of operating under the influence.
Francis Wozniak, 38, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22, according to the Portland Police Department.
He’s now out of jail.
Wozniak is the fire chief in Manchester.
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments