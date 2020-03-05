Former UAW president Gary Jones charged with corruption

Paul Sancya | AP Paul Sancya | AP

• March 5, 2020 10:04 am

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer. Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government’s sweeping corruption probe.

Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.