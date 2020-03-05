Nation
March 05, 2020
Former UAW president Gary Jones charged with corruption

Paul Sancya | AP
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, the former president of United Auto Workers, speaks during the opening of contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
The Associated Press

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer. Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government’s sweeping corruption probe.

Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

 

Comments

