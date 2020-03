Patrick Semansky | AP Patrick Semansky | AP

• March 5, 2020 10:55 am

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will drop her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Warren announced Wednesday that she would “reassess” her campaign after winning no states on Tuesday, when 14 states across the country held primaries. She came in third place behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in her home state of Massachusetts.