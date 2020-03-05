The bulls are on parade — well, kind of — all weekend in Bangor

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• March 5, 2020 4:36 pm

On Friday night in Bangor, there’s a Story Slam at 6:30 p.m. at West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse and Celtic band Realta plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange at 7 p.m. There are also art openings from the likes of photographer Michael Hallahan at Top of the Nine and painter Kenny Cole at the Nichols Block Gallery on Exchange Street. Later on in the evening, there’s a local rap show featuring Dylyrium, HVZE and Boizee at Queen City Cinema Club, songwriter Lindsay Mower performs at Black Bear Brewing and duo Him & Her are at Paddy Murphy’s. It’s also the first of three days and nights of the Professional Bull Riding tour at the Cross Insurance Center. In Orono, Black Bear Brewing’s Mill Street outpost hosts rockers the Zygomatics.

On Saturday, jam band Zesty is at Paddy’s, the Tyler Healy Band plays at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and in Orono, at 7:30 p.m. the American Legion hosts another edition of Let’s Wrestle, a local pro wrestling group. In Ellsworth, the Cat Video Film Festival is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Theatre. That venue also hosts the final weekend of Moss Hart’s classic play “You Can’t Take It With You,” through Sunday. Saturday night in Ellsworth, Fogtown Brewing hosts a sold-out show from pride of Machias, the Fremont Street String Band. On Sunday, the touring show of “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” is set for a 7 p.m. show at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

In movie theaters this weekend, Pixar’s latest, “Onward,” hits screens, as does the Ben Affleck-starring drama “The Way Back.” The Jane Austen comedy “Emma” also comes to Bangor Mall Cinemas this weekend. On TV this weekend, Hulu premieres “Hillary,” its multi-part documentary about Hillary Clinton and on Monday, season three of “Cosmos” starts on NatGeo.