March 04, 2020
PVC ‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ game set for March 10

Pixabay image | BDN
The annual Penobscot Valley Conference Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game will be held Tuesday, March 10, at Guiski Gymnasium on the campus of Dexter Regional High School.

The benefit game, scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. opening tipoff, will feature coaches from throughout the league trading in their whistles for a chance to play to help a colleague, player or others within the community cope with one of life’s greatest challenges.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Alyson Saunders, a biology teacher at Dexter High, and Joseph Tibbetts, the father of DRHS students Parker Tibbetts and Cole Tibbetts.

The first PVC Coaches vs. Cancer game was played in 2015, and next Tuesday’s contest will be the seventh in the last six years.

Admission is by donation, and other fundraising events will include raffles, concessions and the sale of baked goods.

 

