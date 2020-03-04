Watch Joe Biden speak after winning Maine’s Democratic presidential primary

• March 4, 2020 4:36 pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to address reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday after winning 10 of 14 states voting in the Democratic presidential nominating race on Tuesday, including Maine, where he won in an upset over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Bangor Daily News and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Biden at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. By the afternoon, he had 34.3 percent of votes to Sanders’ 32.9 percent after running no TV ads in the state amid heavy organizing for the Vermont senator’s campaign.

Biden won Texas and Massachusetts on Tuesday, while Sanders won the other four states including California. The two candidates are the likeliest to win the nomination to face President Donald Trump as support for Biden has consolidated in the past few days. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race on Wednesday to endorse Biden.