Portland
March 04, 2020
Portland Latest News | March Primary | Bangor Metro | St. Croix Island | Today's Paper
Portland

Woman dies after fire at Gorham assisted-living facility

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Gorham woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a fire late last week.

Lynda Muccino, 84, suffered burns and smoke inhalation Friday night in a fire in her room at the Gorham House, an assisted-living facility, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday, McCausland said.

McCausland said a fallen table lamp likely started the fire.

He said this was the fifth fire death so far this year in Maine.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like