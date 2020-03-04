Woman dies after fire at Gorham assisted-living facility

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• March 4, 2020 12:55 pm

A Gorham woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a fire late last week.

Lynda Muccino, 84, suffered burns and smoke inhalation Friday night in a fire in her room at the Gorham House, an assisted-living facility, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday, McCausland said.

McCausland said a fallen table lamp likely started the fire.

He said this was the fifth fire death so far this year in Maine.