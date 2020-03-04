Threshers Brewing Co. closing Thomaston tap room after less than a year

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

• March 4, 2020 2:33 pm

THOMASTON, Maine — When Threshers Brewing Co. closed its Thomaston location in December it was supposed to just be for the winter.

But the Searsmont-based company has announced that it will not be reopening the Thomaston tap room after all.

Threshers Brewing Co. made the announcement on its Facebook account Wednesday afternoon.

“In the early summer of 2019, we had an unexpected change in ownership that took us from a team of four to a team of two. With our brand new venture just beginning, this was a pretty big hurdle. Next we faced an unseasonably slow summer time which also was a big hit. With the expected slow winter season looming, we had to really look at our position and make a tough decision,” the Facebook post read.

Threshers Brewing Co. opened its brewery and tap room in an old lumber mill in Searsmont in 2016. The Searsmont location will remain open. The Thomaston location was opened last summer behind Main Street.

With the Thomaston location boasting a “Mug Club,” in which patrons purchase a mug for discounts on beer, Threshers Brewing Co. is asking that people who have purchased a mug reach out to them via Facebook or email. The mugs can be transferred to its Searsmont location. It was not immediately clear Wednesday what would happen if they did not want to transfer their mugs.

“More than anything we wished to be a staple gathering place in Thomaston and be a part of continuing to build the already great community there. Deciding to permanently close was not an easy one,” according to Threshers Brewing Co.