Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

• March 4, 2020 7:36 am

An 82-year-old man who went missing Tuesday evening has been found safe.

Alfred Dana appeared to be in good health and was being checked by the Bangor Fire Department, Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Wednesday morning.

Dana, who suffers from dementia, had been last seen near Broadway and Interstate 95 about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Bangor Police Department.