UMaine’s Simon named America East Rookie of the Year

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• March 3, 2020 11:27 pm

For the second time in three seasons, a guard from the University of Maine has been named the America East Rookie of the Year.

Anne Simon, a 5-foot-8 native of Sandweiler, Luxembourg, was named the conference’s top rookie and also earned a spot on the All-America East second team with teammates Dor Saar and Maeve Carroll, who are both juniors.

The team is selected by the league’s nine coaches.

Simon is the eighth UMaine player to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Point guard Saar was the last in 2018.

Binghamton senior guard Kai Moon was chosen the America East Player of the Year, Vermont senior forward Hanna Crymble was the Defensive Player of the Year, Stony Brook’s Caroline McCombs was the Coach of the Year and Stony Brook junior guard Victoria Johnson earned the Sixth Player Award.

New Hampshire senior forward Ashley Storey from Cumberland was a first-team choice.

Simon led conference first-year players in points per game at 12.7,which ranked ninth overall in America East. She is seventh in the league in steals per game (1.7) and is also averaging five rebounds and 1.9 assists.

She was a seven-time America East Rookie of the Week selection and has scored in double figures in 18 of her last 20 games. She has averaged 17.4 points over the last eight contests.

Simon likes to attack the basket and is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor.

The 5-foot-6 Saar is second in the league in assists, averaging 4.9 per game. She is also averaging 12.1 points and three rebounds.

Saar, who is from Ma’Anit, Israel, has scored in double figures in eight of her last 10 games and has dished out at least five assists in her last eight games.

Her 1.8 assist-to-turnover margin leads America East and her 2.6 3-pointers made per game is second.

Carroll, a 5-11 forward from Oakton, Virginia, has blossomed as a starter this season. She is averaging 12 points and eight rebounds and leads the league with a .503 field-goal percentagne percent.

She is third in the conference in rebounds and 13th in assists with 2.5 per game. Carroll has posted nine double-doubles, eight in league play.

She has scored in double figures in 14 of her last 17 games.