UMaine women’s basketball team awaits Vermont in league quarterfinal

March 3, 2020 11:28 pm

Updated: March 3, 2020 11:45 pm

Women’s College Basketball

AMERICA EAST QUARTERFINAL

No. 2 MAINE vs. No. 7 VERMONT

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Records: UMaine 16-14 (12-4 America East), Vermont (12-17, 6-10)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 62-34, UMaine 70-59 on 2/5/20

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Anne Simon (12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (12.1 ppg, 4.9 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (12 ppg, 8 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.1 ppg); Vermont — 6-3 F Hanna Crymble (16.6 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.7 blocks), 5-9 G Josie Larkins (13 ppg, 2.9 apg), 5-8 G Emma Utterback (11.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg), 6-1 F Delaney Richason (7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 5-11 G Sarah Wells (4.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears have won eight in a row and Vermont enters the game with a four-game losing streak. Three of the Catamounts’ losses have been by seven points or less including a four-point setbacks to league regular-season champion Stony Brook and third-place UMass Lowell. UMaine can’t afford to take the Catamounts lightly because, in their last meeting in Bangor, UMaine led by just five after three periods before pulling away for an 11-point victory. UMaine has won the last seven meetings dating back to Vermont’s 55-52 victory in Burlington on Jan. 4, 2017. UMaine leads the league in 3-pointers made (229) and Vermont is third (187). Carroll had 42 points and 29 rebounds in the two victories over UVM this season. Crymble is tops in America East in blocked shots (1.7 per game). UMaine is 7-1 at home against America East teams this season and UVM is 2-6 on the road.