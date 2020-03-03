UMaine men’s basketball team visits Hartford in regular-season finale

Courtesy of Peter Buehner Courtesy of Peter Buehner

• March 3, 2020 1:00 am

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Chase Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 8-21 (4-11 America East), Hartford 16-14 (9-6)

Series: Hartford leads 46-31, Hartford 55-49 on 2/1/2020

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (14.6 points, 6-3 rebounds per game, .484 field-goal percentage), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-9 F Stephane Ingo (4.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 blocks); Hartford: 6-6 G-F Malik Ellison (18.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, .516 FG pct.), 6-9 F Hunter Marks (10.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 6-3 G Moses Flowers (10.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-1 G Traci Carter (9.7 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.4 steals)

Game notes: UMaine closes out its second regular season under head coach Richard Barron after securing the eighth and final America East playoff spot with Saturday’s 74-48 victory over Maryland Baltimore County. UMaine continues to get strong late-season play from Prijovic (20 points against UMBC) and Ingo, the redshirt freshman who had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Retrievers. Before the Black Bears head to Vermont on Saturday for their fifth consecutive conference quarterfinal against the top-seeded Catamounts, they’ll try to even the season series against a Hartford team that’s third in the league standings. The Hawks rallied from a 24-point deficit to edge Binghamton and then swept its season series with second-place Stony Brook in its last two outings. Ellison, the son of former NBA No. 1 draft pick Pervis Ellison, had his 10th double-double of the season against Binghamton and followed that with 29 points and eight rebounds against Stony Brook. Hartford could climb as high as second in the final standings with a win over UMaine and a Stony Brook loss at UMBC on Tuesday.