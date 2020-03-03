Boston Red Sox
Red Sox ace Chris Sale has MRI for elbow soreness

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during spring training baseball camp Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
TAMPA, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice.

“Obviously we’re concerned about it,.” Roenicke said Tuesday.

Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI.

Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug,. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

He already was slated to start this season on the IL after reporting to camp with pneumonia, setting him back by about two weeks.

 

