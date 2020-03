Courtesy of the Saco Police Department Courtesy of the Saco Police Department

• March 3, 2020 8:41 am

The Saco Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Elexis Rose, 16, is white, 5-foot-4, weighs 120 pounds and has red or auburn hair and green eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Rose’s whereabouts can contact Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman at (207) 282-8216.

No other information has been released.