Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 3, 2020 7:45 am

The month of March this year marks the 200th anniversary of Maine’s statehood. In honor of this momentous anniversary, this week let’s see how much you know about some important dates, ages and other milestones in Maine history. How old are the oldest places? Where are the oldest things?

Stumped? You can find the answers to this week’s trivia in the comments section of this story.

Want more Maine trivia? Test your knowledge here.