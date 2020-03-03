Northern Light shuffles leadership at central Maine hospitals after latest addition

Courtesy of Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems and Mayo Regional Hospital Courtesy of Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems and Mayo Regional Hospital

• March 3, 2020 4:52 pm

With the pending retirement of a Waterville hospital executive and the recent addition of a new hospital, Northern Light Health is shuffling around the leadership of its hospitals in central Maine and Piscataquis County.

On Tuesday, the Brewer-based health care system announced the retirement of John Dalton, who was the president of Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville for 14 years as well as a vice president with the parent organization.

Dalton will be succeeded by Terri Vieira, the current president of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield and Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville. Vieira will also hold onto her leadership position at the Pittsfield hospital, but she will leave her post at CA Dean Hospital.

That position will be taken by Marie Vienneau, the president of another Piscataquis County hospital that officially joined the Northern Light Health network at the start of this week: Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

With that change, Vienneau will become the third executive to oversee more than one Northern Light hospital in the 10-hospital network. Besides Vieira, the other executive in the organization who has led two hospitals is John Ronan, the president of Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital and Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.