Bangor police search for missing man

Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

• March 3, 2020 10:38 pm

An 82-year-old man is missing in Bangor.

Alfred Dana was last seen near Broadway and Interstate 95 about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Betters said that Dana suffers from dementia and may be confused.

Dana was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and ball cap as well as blue jeans. He was also carrying a black handbag and walks with a cane, according to Betters.

“We have information suggesting Mr. Dana may try to lay down in a back year or in an open garage,” Betters said. He said that locals should check their property for him, adding that Dana isn’t considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about Dana’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384.