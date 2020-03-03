National Politics
March 04, 2020
Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Tennessee

Tony Avelar | AP
Tony Avelar | AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets customers at the Buttercup Diner on Tuesday during a campaign stop in Oakland, California.
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Tennessee’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 64 delegates at stake.

Deadly overnight tornadoes delayed the start of Super Tuesday presidential primary voting in Nashville and another Tennessee county, spurring elections officials to redirect voters from some polling places to alternate locations.

In a state where Republicans hold every major elected office, including seven of the nine congressional seats, the Democratic primary voting base has a history of being more moderate than that of other states.

Biden has also won Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

