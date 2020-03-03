National Politics
March 04, 2020
National Politics Latest News | Election Results | Bangor Metro | Virus Outbreak | Today's Paper
National Politics

Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Massachusetts

Chris Carlson | AP
Chris Carlson | AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Massachusetts’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 91 delegates at stake.

Massachusetts was considered a must-win state for its home-state candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and election officials predicted high turnout. Nearly 230,000 voters took advantage of early voting last week, the first time the state has allowed early voting in a presidential primary.

Biden has won Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Utah, Vermont and Colorado.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like