March 04, 2020
Joe Biden wins Arkansas’ Democratic primary

Tony Avelar | AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with customers as people watch through the windows at the Buttercup Diner on Tuesday during a campaign stop in Oakland, California.
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Arkansas’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 31 delegates at stake.

The solidly Republican state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas’ Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state’s primary in presidential years from May to March.

Biden has also won Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

 

