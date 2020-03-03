National Politics
March 04, 2020
National Politics Latest News | Election Results | Bangor Metro | Virus Outbreak | Today's Paper
National Politics

Bernie Sanders wins Colorado’s Democratic primary

David Zalubowski | AP
David Zalubowski | AP
In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, right, poses for a photograph with a supporter after a campaign stop in Denver.
The Associated Press
Updated:

Bernie Sanders has won Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like