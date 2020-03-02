UMaine senior posts another top-5 finish at ECAC swim meet

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 2, 2020 10:00 am

Updated: March 2, 2020 11:56 am

UMaine’s Ines Khiyara finished Sunday’s ECAC Swimming and Diving Championships at the United States Naval Academy with an impressive swim.

Khiyara placed fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 19.7 seconds.

Her 200 breaststroke race followed a seventh-place effort in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.57) in Saturday’s final.

The Black Bears senior also swam a 28.9 split on the breaststroke leg of Maine’s ninth-place 200 medley relay squad. Khiyara joined backstroker Sarah Mansfield (27.4), butterflyer Jen Prior (27.2) and freestyler Maggie White (24.7) to finish in 1:48.2.

Freshman Evan Bartow claimed 12th in the 400 individual medley at 4:14:2 and White placed 15th in the 200 breaststroke at 2:25.7.

The UMaine men and women placed 19th and 14th, respectively, in the team competition.

At the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championship, George Stevens Academy graduate Ava Sealander, swimming for Claremont Mudd Scripps, won the 100 butterfly in 55.3 seconds.

That performance meets the NCAA Division lll national championship “B” qualifying standard.

The sophomore collected a silver medal in the 200 butterfly (2:04) and a bronze in the 50 free (23.4). Both performances earned “B” standards for the NCAA championship.

The former Down East YMCA swimmer ‘s 200 fly was three seconds faster than her fifth-place finish last season at the SCIAC meet.