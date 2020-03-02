Our 10 favorite photos from the 2020 state basketball tournament finals

Wells captains Logan Bedell, left, and Franny Ramsdell celebrate with the Class B girls basketball championship trophy at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 28.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Winthrop High School super fan Lucas Rice, 11, cheers as his team wins the State Class C Boys championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Hampden Academy team members celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Winthrop High School's Jevin Smith takes a shot under the basket in the State Class C Boys championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Maranacook guard Casey Cormier, left, and Caribou forward Parker Deprey tip off to commence the Class B boys basketball final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 28.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Wells forward Grace Ramsdell (33) shoots while Hermon guards her during the Class B girls basketball final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 28.
Pete Warner | BDN
Greenville High School seniors Halle Pelletier, left, and Jessica Pomerleau celebrate after cutting down the net in the wake of Saturday's 42-38 victory over Southern Aroostook in the Class D basketball state championship game at the Augusta Civic Center.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Marshwood High School players celebrate at the buzzer as they win the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Natalie Williams | BDN
The Caribou Vikings celebrate their double overtime victory in the Class B boys state basketball championships on Friday night in Bangor.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Hampden Academy's Amelia McLaughlin, right, dribbles around Marshwood High School's Angelina Bisson in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
