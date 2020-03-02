Tourney Time
Our 10 favorite photos from the 2020 state basketball tournament finals

By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Another state basketball tournament is in the books. Over the weekend, teams battled it out in Bangor, Augusta and Portland for the championship trophy. From winning at the buzzer in double overtime to Central Aroostook’s first title in 38 years, we captured it all.

These are our favorite shots from the weekend.

Wells captains Logan Bedell, left, and Franny Ramsdell celebrate with the Class B girls basketball championship trophy at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 28.
Winthrop High School super fan Lucas Rice, 11, cheers as his team wins the State Class C Boys championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Hampden Academy team members celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Boys Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Winthrop High School's Jevin Smith takes a shot under the basket in the State Class C Boys championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Maranacook guard Casey Cormier, left, and Caribou forward Parker Deprey tip off to commence the Class B boys basketball final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 28.
Wells forward Grace Ramsdell (33) shoots while Hermon guards her during the Class B girls basketball final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 28.
Greenville High School seniors Halle Pelletier, left, and Jessica Pomerleau celebrate after cutting down the net in the wake of Saturday's 42-38 victory over Southern Aroostook in the Class D basketball state championship game at the Augusta Civic Center.
Marshwood High School players celebrate at the buzzer as they win the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
The Caribou Vikings celebrate their double overtime victory in the Class B boys state basketball championships on Friday night in Bangor.
Hampden Academy's Amelia McLaughlin, right, dribbles around Marshwood High School's Angelina Bisson in the Maine Girls Class A championship basketball game on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

 

