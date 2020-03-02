Brewer standout commits to play softball at Husson

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• March 2, 2020 6:00 pm

Brewer High School shortstop Kenzie Dore, who led the Witches to back-to-back state Class B softball championships, is going to play her college softball at Husson University in Bangor.

The senior, a three-time All-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference first-team all-star, hit .507 with six homers and 32 runs batted in along with 32 runs scored last season. She struck out just four times and committed only four errors. She hit .500 her sophomore year and drove in 20 runs and was a .475 hitter as a freshman with 16 RBIs.

Dore has also been a finalist for the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maine.

Brewer coach Skip Estes said she has been a key contributor who has always shone in big games, offensive and defensively.

Dore also played soccer, volleyball and basketball at Brewer.

Estes said she is an exceptional hitter with excellent power who, defensively, makes hard plays look easy.

“She is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached. She works with a personal trainer between seasons,” Estes said. “She will excel at Husson. I think she could play at the Division I level.”

Dore said she chose Husson for multiple reasons.

“The education sold me, I want to study criminal justice, and I like how coach [Diann] Ramsey runs things,” Dore said.

“She and I clicked right away. She runs organized practices, but they’re fun at the same time. She’s very competitive, and so am I. My parents always tell me I’m a sore loser when we play cards,” Dore said.

Dore said she doesn’t care what position she plays, and she intends to work hard to improve all aspects of her game.

“We are really excited to have her,” Ramsey said. “She is an incredible athlete. She’s a smart player.”