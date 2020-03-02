Boston Marathon to be held as planned amid concerns of coronavirus

Charles Krupa | AP Charles Krupa | AP

• March 2, 2020 2:20 pm

Less than 50 days out from thousands converging at the starting line of the Boston Marathon, there are no plans to postpone the race due to growing fears regarding coronavirus.

The Boston Athletic Association said in a statement this weekend that there are no current plans to cancel the race in April.

More than 31,000 have registered to participate in the historic marathon. The number of annual participants is dwarfed by the crowds gathered along the course, which draws about a million spectators.

About a third of registered runners are from outside the United States, from over 100 different countries.

Some will be impacted by travel bans.

The public health threat led federal officials to restrict travel from “high-risk countries.” Entry of foreign nations from China and Iran has been suspended. Travelers who have been in China or Iran during the past 14 days, including US citizens or residents and others who are allowed to enter the United States, will be required to enter through specific airports and participate in monitoring by health officials until 14 days after they left China. Some people may have their movement restricted or be asked to limit their contact with others until the 14-day period has ended.

The virus, named “COVID-19,” led to an outbreak of respiratory disease first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

Initially believed to be spread from animal-to-person, the virus has since spread person-to-person, first within China then to locations outside of the country through people traveling.

For confirmed cases, signs and symptoms of infection include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Sore throat also has been reported in some patients. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as two weeks after exposure, the CDC said.

The first reported death in the U.S. connected to the virus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle. A second death in Washington was announced Sunday.