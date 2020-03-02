Lewiston-Auburn
March 02, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn

Man charged in fatal Auburn Walmart parking lot shooting requests change of venue

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

An Auburn man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot is seeking to move his trial because of widespread media coverage, according to court documents.

Attorneys for Gage Dalphonse, 22, filed a motion for a change of venue, the Sun Journal reports. The judge said he won’t rule on the motion until jury selection, which is scheduled to begin June 8.

Dalphonse was charged with murder after the death of Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner. Police said Dalphonse shot Fournier twice in the back following an argument in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn on the night of July 27.

Dalphonse is being held Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn without bail.

 

Comments

