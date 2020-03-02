Man killed in Washington County house fire

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• March 2, 2020 1:59 pm

A man was killed Sunday morning when a fire destroyed a house in Perry.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said investigators believe 32-year-old Bradford Preston Jr., who lived in the Golding Road home, died in the blaze, but additional work is needed for a positive identification.

An examination determined he died from smoke inhalation, McCausland said.

The body was found in the hallway outside Preston’s bedroom, he said.

McCausland said the home was owned by Phyllis and Robert Murray, who also live there but were away at the time of the fire.

He said the fire started in the home’s ceiling.

Perry is north of Eastport.