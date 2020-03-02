UMaine students studying in Italy will return to US amid coronavirus outbreak

Luca Bruno | AP Luca Bruno | AP

• March 2, 2020 11:06 am

Fourteen students from the University of Maine who are studying abroad in Italy will return to the U.S. after a surge in that country’s confirmed cases of coronavirus prompted a Feb. 29 travel advisory from the federal government.

In an email to students, university administrators announced that the students would be evacuated by March 10. They have been in Italy through three study-abroad programs affiliated with the University of Maine, but the administrators did not say where in the country they have been.

Those study-abroad programs are closing for the semester, the UMaine administrators said in the Monday morning email.

[Maine university system prohibits student travel to certain nations amid virus outbreak]

The administrators also reminded students that there have been no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Maine and that the University of Maine System is working closely with state health officials to respond to the coronavirus.

The university has already prohibited student travel to China and South Korea. No students are in China, and only one faculty member, Maine Public Radio reported.

An adult and a teenager from Rhode Island have recently been identified as having the coronavirus after returning from a school trip to Italy, France and Spain, according to The Associated Press. If those cases are confirmed by federal health officials, they would be just the second and third cases of coronavirus in New England.

Over the weekend, Italy joined China and South Korea as the third country to have more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post.