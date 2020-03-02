National Politics
March 02, 2020
US to start initial troop pullback from Afghanistan, Pentagon chief says

David Goldman | AP
In this Sept. 11, 2011, file photo, Spc. Angel Batista, 26, left to right, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey; Spc. Jacob Greene, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana; and Sgt. Joe Altmann, 26, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, with the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment based in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, sit beneath a new American flag just raised to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sept. 11, 2011, at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan.
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has given the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan the go-ahead to begin the initial withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Speaking at a Pentagon news conference Monday, Esper said he was not sure whether the drawdown had begun, but said it is required to start within 10 days of the signing on Saturday of a peace deal with the Taliban. Esper said Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S. commander in Kabul, has the authority to begin withdrawal of forces to about 8,600 from the current total of nearly 13,000.

“We are going to show good faith and begin withdrawing our troops,” Esper said.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there is no expectation that violence in Afghanistan will “go to zero” quickly, following the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement announced on Saturday.

Esper said the U.S. expects violence will “taper off,” leading to a start by March 10 of peace negotiations among Afghan groups, including the Taliban.

 

