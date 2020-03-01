UMaine women beat UMBC to earn quarterfinal matchup against Vermont

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• March 1, 2020 1:00 am

The University of Maine women’s basketball team received 23 points and a career-high 16 rebounds from junior forward Maeve Carroll on Saturday in Baltimore to beat the University of Maryland, Baltimore County 66-54 for its eighth straight win.

UMaine, 16-14 overall and 12-4 in America East, avenged a 75-54 home loss to UMBC on Jan. 26.

The second-seeded Black Bears entertain No. 7 Vermont (12-17, 6-10 AE) in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

No. 6 UMBC (10-17, 6-10) visits third seed UMass Lowell (15-14, 11-5 AE) on Wednesday.

Freshman guard Anne Simon collected 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists and junior point guard Dor Saar chipped in with 10 points, six assists and two steals for UMaine. Maddy McVicar added nine points and two steals.

The effort marked the ninth double-double of the season for Carroll and it was Simon’s eighth straight game with double-digit points and Saar’s eighth consecutive game with at least five assists.

Lyric Swann scored 14 points and added three rebounds and three assists for the Retrievers. Janee’a Summers posted 12 points and six rebounds and Paula Rubio netted 11 points. Te’yJah Oliver, the league’s second-leading scorer, had 10 points but was just 4-for-16 from the floor.

Oliver scored 25 points on a 10-for-13 shooting performance in the previous victory over UMaine.

Maine used 10-1 and 9-0 runs in the first half to erase the seven-point deficit and take a 32-25 lead into the intermission.

The Retrievers used a 15-7 run to take a 40-39 lead in the second half but a 7-2 spurt, featuring a McVicar 3-pointer, enabled the Black Bears to take a 50-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Simon, Saar and Carroll scored consecutive baskets to open the final period and extend thme lead to 10 and UMBC never got closer than six the rest of the way.

UMaine shot 48.1 percent from the floor including a 40 percent performance behind the 3-point arc. UMBC was 41.4 percent from the floor and just 1-for-10 from long distance.