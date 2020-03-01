Monday, March 2, 2020: Commending Susan Collins, looking for more climate leadership, Maine needs to stop focusing on 4-year degrees

• March 1, 2020 1:10 pm

Commending Susan Collins

Over the years, and especially lately, Sen. Susan Collins has taken hits from the left and the right. She’s either too conservative, too liberal, a RINO (Republican in Name Only) or — based on some of the voice messages left for her at her office recently — deserves to be the victim of unspeakable violence.

Throughout all of this, Collins has stood strong. While people are screaming at her from both sides, she remains calm, and makes intelligent, fact-based decisions. Those decisions can clearly frustrate anyone who wishes she would rush to join them in their partisan corners, however, I commend Collins for her commitment to doing what she thinks is right, regardless of party politics.

Kathryn Bradbury

Orrington

Looking for more climate leadership

I have deep respect and gratitude for our Maine senators, Angus King and Susan Collins, for joining the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus. It demonstrates their understanding of climate change and its impact on the Maine economy, which depends heavily on agriculture, fisheries, forestry and tourism — all of which are being affected by climate change.

While I am grateful for their joining the caucus, I want to see effective, bipartisan-supported policy introduced by them jointly. There is currently a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, H.R. 763, which has bipartisan support. It is supported by 3,500 leading economists who believe carbon pricing is the cornerstone policy for combating climate change. This bill does just that by placing a gradually increasing price on fossil fuels at the source, returning the dividends to all individuals equally, thereby stimulating the economy, creating more research and development in alternative energy and creating a market-based solution.

Our country is divided more than ever, but the climate and the planet belong to all of us.

It is our responsibility to be good stewards of the earth and protect it for our children and grandchildren.

We are depending on King and Collins to step it up and be independent, courageous voices in the Senate. Readers, please call our senators and ask them to lead the way with an effective policy, such as H.R. 763, and to introduce it in the Senate.

Connie Potvin

Hampden

A remarkable bipartisan accomplishment

Central Maine Power deserves a lot of credit. Only CMP has been able to help conservatives and progressives find common ground. Regardless of whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, a lot of people seem to agree that the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor plan is a terrible one.

In these highly partisan times, I think that is a remarkable accomplishment.

Lucas Good

Portland

Maine needs to stop focusing on four-year degrees

As many seniors in high school begin to think of their future, guidance counselors and parents begin talking about colleges and four-year degrees. However, this traditional college path can result in long-term student debt — not what Maine really needs — nor does it always ready students for in-demand jobs that Maine has to offer.

As Mainers retire, there is a need for highly skilled workers such as pavers, welders, electricians, plumbers and more. This really hurts Mainers, and weakens infrastructure and industries. Without skilled tradesmen, buildings wouldn’t get built, and it would be impossible to get services. With that impact, employers are eager to hire people with technical skills in the trades, offering wages starting above minimum wage.

It’s not that there’s a lack of opportunity within Maine’s education system. In fact, Maine’s Community College system has programs, and their tuition is the lowest in New England. So not only do students graduate with little to no debt, but they also will be quickly setting foot in high-demand trades with high-paying salaries.

As Mainers, we need to stop telling the younger generation that a diploma from community college is any less valuable than a diploma from a four-year college.

Kristin Moores

Amherst