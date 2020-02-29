Marshwood surges past Hampden for A girls hoop crown

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 29, 2020 2:57 pm

Senior forward Casey Perry scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Saturday as Marshwood of South Berwick rallied from a 14-1 first-quarter deficit to defeat Hampden Academy 42-32 and win its first Class A girls basketball state title at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Marshwood, the No. 3 seed in Class A South, advanced to the state final by upending two-time defending state champion and top-seeded Greely of Cumberland Center 47-44 in the regional final.

The Hawks ended their season at 19-3.

Much of Marshwood’s success against Hampden came on the backboards, where the Hawks outrebounded the Broncos 36-22, with most of that advantage coming on the offensive glass.

Guard Angelina Bisson added 11 points — eight in the second half — for coach Steve Freeman’s club.

Hampden, which was playing in its third straight state final but seeking its first gold ball since 1976, finished its season with a 20-2 record.

Senior forward Alydia Brillant led the Broncos with six points.

Hampden raced out to a 14-1 lead thanks in large part to early 3-pointers from Sydney Hodgdon, Emma Haskell, Amelia McLaughlin and Camryn Hall.

Marshwood didn’t connect on its first field goal until Casey Perry scored on a drive with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter, helping the Hawks rally within 14-5 by the end of the period.

That basket was part of a 9-0 Marshwood run that brought the South champs within 14-10 on a 3-pointer by Angelina Bisson with 6:03 left in the first half.

Marshwood dominated the inside play during the second period, getting multiple second shots despite the 5-foot-10 Perry missing time with a left knee injury.

The Hawks finally tied the game at 21-21 when Rori Coomey, who also missed time during the first half after suffering an ankle injury, returned and passed the ball out to Lexi McGee for a 3-pointer.

Coomey then followed a basket by the lane by Hampden’s Amelia McLaughlin with a buzzer-beating jumper from the right wing to send the teams to intermission tied at 23-23.

Marshwood scored the first six points of the third quarter and never trailed again, leading 32-27 entering the fourth quarter and building its lead to as many as 11 points.