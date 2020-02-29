Waterville girl shot in drive-by shooting is in stable condition

Eesha Prendharkar | BDN Eesha Prendharkar | BDN

• February 29, 2020 1:43 pm

Updated: February 29, 2020 2:15 pm

The seven-year-old girl that was shot in her Waterville home on Friday in an apparent drive-by shooting is stable and expected to make a full recovery.

Emaleeah Frost was in her Summer Street home at about 3:30 when a vehicle fired rounds at her residence. One of the rounds penetrated the side of the house and hit the girl, according to Deputy Chief William Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

Frost had returned home from school and was in her home with both her parents, a younger sibling and a family friend when she was shot.

The second floor of the two-story blue building, where Frost was shot, had a wooden slat between two south-facing windows that appeared to patch a hole in the side of the house.

The house on Summer and Gold Street is opposite where Melissa Sousa was allegedly killed by her husband, Nicholas Lovejoy.

Waterville Police and rescue responded to the home, stabilized Frost and transported her to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville. Frost eventually had to be transported by Life Flight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland for her life-threatening wound.

Her mother, Davina Petchonka, wrote on a GoFundMe page that her daughter had undergone surgery and was doing fine but would need ongoing medical care.

Waterville police are investigating vehicles that were in the area on Friday afternoon and are asking anyone with any information to reach out to the police department.

Police said that Summer Street is a regular patrol zone, but did not clarify whether it is a crime-prone neighborhood.

Summer Street and Gold Street were shut down Friday night as police continued to investigate the shooting. The shooting and its motive remains under investigation, Bonney said.

“I’ve been doing this job for 22 years,” he said. “When a seven year old gets shot on your watch, that is really a tragic thing and that affects all of us deeply.”