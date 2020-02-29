Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
Members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, far left, and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, second from left, arrive to brief the House of Representatives about the outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States.
