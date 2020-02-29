Nation
February 29, 2020
Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus

J. Scott Applewhite | AP
J. Scott Applewhite | AP
Members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, far left, and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, second from left, arrive to brief the House of Representatives about the outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
The Associated Press

This story will be updated.

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States.

 

