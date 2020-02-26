MPA announces changes to regional hockey semifinals schedule

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 26, 2020 4:20 pm

The Maine Principals’ Association has rearranged its Class A quarterfinal and Class B semifinal hockey schedules because a handful of schools involved also have teams playing in state championship basketball games this weekend.

The MPA said it made the changes to afford fans the opportunity to attend both hockey and basketball games.

The four schools that benefit from the move are Hampden Academy, Thornton Academy of Saco, Edward Little in Auburn and South Portland. Oxford Hills would be the fifth if the Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills hockey team upsets Portland/Deering on Wednesday night.

The Class B North hockey semifinals have been moved from Saturday to Friday at Colby College in Waterville. Hampden Academy is involved and its boys and girls basketball teams are playing in the Class A state championship games in Portland on Saturday.

In addition, the Colby women’s hockey team is hosting Bowdoin for a NESCAC quarterfinal on Saturday at 3.

On Friday, top seed Hampden Academy (14-1-4) plays No. 4 Presque Isle (13-5-1) at 6 p.m. and No. 2 Old Town-Orono (13-5-1), the defending, two-time regional champ, takes on No. 6 Messalonskee of Oakland (11-6-2) at 8 p.m.

The Hampden girls play Marshwood of South Berwick in Saturday’s 1:05 p.m. Class A final in Portland and the Broncos boys play York at 3.

The Class A state quarterfinals will be played Friday and Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. The Class B South semifinals will also be held there.

On Friday, No. 5 Thornton Academy takes on No. 4 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at 5 p.m. and No. 7 Edward Little plays No. 2 Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn at 7.

The Thornton Academy and Edward Little boys basketball teams square off at 9 p.m. Saturday for the AA championship in Portland.

No. 3 Scarborough plays the winner between Portland/Deering and the Lake Region-Fryeburg-Oxford Hills coop winner at noon before top seed Lewiston and No. 8 Bangor face off at 2 p.m.

The South Portland and Oxford Hills girls tip off for the AA basketball state title at 7 p.m. Saturday in Portland.

In the B South semis, No. 2 Cheverus of Portland meets No. 6 Cape Elizabeth at 6 and top seed Greely takes on the Gorham-Brunswick winner at 8.

Fourth seed Gorham and No. 5 Brunswick were scheduled to play their quarterfinal on Wednesday evening.