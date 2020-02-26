Newport man accused of slaying wife last month indicted for murder

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 26, 2020 4:08 pm

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Newport man accused of slaying his wife last month was indicted for murder Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Frederick Allen Jr., 40, allegedly killed his wife, Anielka Allen, 37, at the couple’s North Street home Jan. 9.

It has been classified as a domestic violence homicide and was Maine’s first homicide of 2020.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Allen is expected to plead not guilty.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 22, 2021.

The affidavit in the case, outlining the circumstances of Anielka Allen’s death, remained sealed Wednesday. It is expected to be made public after Frederick Allen is arraigned.

The couple were married in 2000 and had two teenage daughters. She filed for divorce a month before her death, according to documents filed in Newport District Court. She withdrew the petition Dec. 20.

If convicted, he faces between 25 years and life in prison.