4 people arrested in Down East drug bust

• February 26, 2020 11:08 am

Three residents of Indian Township and a West Virginia man were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police seized heroin and cash at an Indian Township home.

Ashley Doten, 32, Ralph Francis, 27, and Raymond Neptune, 29, all of Indian Township, were arrested on state charges of unlawful trafficking in heroin, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday morning. Marcus Horry, 35, of Logan, West Virginia, was arrested on an identical charge.

The arrests were made after officers with Maine Drug Enforcement Agency searched a house at 6 Alder Lane, McCausland said. Inside the home police found and seized approximately 7 grams of heroin, $8,000 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking, he said.

Doten, Francis and Hogan were at the house and were arrested without incident following the search. Neptune was arrested a short time later at another unspecified location in Indian Township, according to McCausland.

The search was conducted following a six-month investigation by the MDEA into an organized group of people distributing heroin throughout Washington County. Police made “a number” of undercover heroin purchases at several homes in Washington County leading up to the arrest, according to McCausland.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected,” McCausland said.

The three Indian Township residents are being held at Washington County Jail in Machias on $25,000 cash bail each, while Hogan’s bail is set at $50,000, he said.

The drug trafficking arrests are among several dozen that have occurred in Washington County in the past year, including more than two dozen people who were arrested last spring when the FBI conducted a series of raids of suspected drug houses in several towns, including Indian Township.

Several people arrested as a result of the FBI sweep have since pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking related charges in federal court.