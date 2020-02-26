Medical examiner can’t determine cause of death for Hampden woman

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 26, 2020 11:36 am

The Maine medical examiner’s office has been unable to determine how a Hampden woman found dead last Tuesday in her Kennebec Road home died. Meanwhile, the condition of her ex-husband, who was found unresponsive in the home, is improving at a Bangor hospital.

The Maine State Police are still investigating the circumstances of Georgeanne Jackson’s death a week after she was found dead, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The medical examiner has ordered further tests after completing an autopsy on Jackson, 73, including a full toxicology report. The examiner’s request for further tests does not always mean that the death is suspicious, said Lindsey Chasteen, acting administrator of the medical examiner’s office.

The results of the additional tests are not expected for four weeks, Chasteen said.

Jackson’s ex-husband, 73-year-old David Jackson, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center last Tuesday, and his condition is improving, McCausland said. He remains at the hospital for unspecified treatment.

The Maine attorney general’s office has been brought into the loop on the investigation, as is common in major deaths, McCausland said.

Both Georgeanne and David Jackson were longtime teachers in the Bangor area. Georgeanne Jackson taught at George Weatherbee Elementary in Hampden for more than 30 years, and David Jackson taught at Orono High School and Hampden Academy.