All Saints students mark the start of Lent at Ash Wednesday mass

• February 26, 2020 5:25 pm

Students from All Saints Catholic School in Bangor had ashes applied to their foreheads on Ash Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period of prayer, repentance and fasting for Christians that ends before Easter.

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation but Catholics are encouraged to attend Mass to begin their Lenten journey. Catholics and some other Christians have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross to remind them of their earthly mortality and the necessity of repentance.

