All Saints students mark the start of Lent at Ash Wednesday mass

Students from All Saints Catholic School in Bangor had ashes applied to their foreheads on Ash Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period of prayer, repentance and fasting for Christians that ends before Easter.
According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation but Catholics are encouraged to attend Mass to begin their Lenten journey. Catholics and some other Christians have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross to remind them of their earthly mortality and the necessity of repentance.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Joan Richely, a kindergarten student at All Saints, attends Mass at St. John Catholic Church on Ash Wednesday with her school. The Christian holy day of prayer and fasting officially begins the season of Lent.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Kate Griffin, an eighth-grader at All Saints Catholic School, applies ashes to the forehead of a parishioner at St. John Catholic Church on Ash Wednesday.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The R. Frank Murray applies ashes to the foreheads of students from All Saints Catholic School at St. John Catholic Church on Ash Wednesday. According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation but Catholics are encouraged to attend Mass to begin their Lenten journey. Catholics and some other Christians have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross to remind them of their earthly mortality and the necessity of repentance.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Altar servers James Ward (left) and Luke Derosier, students from All Saints Catholic School, prepare for Mass on Ash Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church.
Comments