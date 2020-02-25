Mild temps will be followed by mid-week snowstorm

Paula Brewer | Presque Isle Star-Herald Paula Brewer | Presque Isle Star-Herald

• February 25, 2020 9:00 am

Maine got a reprieve this week from winter’s cold, but those mild temperatures will be followed by another round of snow.

The National Weather Service has put a winter storm watch in effect for the central highlands, the North Woods and far eastern and northern Maine late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the Penobscot Valley, eastern and Down East Maine.

The storm is forecast to move into the state Wednesday night and linger into Thursday evening, according to a weather service advisory. It could buffet northern Maine with gusts up to 35 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Isolated power outages are possible,” a weather service advisory reads.

⚠️Winter Storm Watch for Northern Maine⚠️ ➡️What: Moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow. ➡️When: Mainly Thursday (see attached onset times) ➡️How much: See map below for a preliminary forecast.#mewx pic.twitter.com/jO9VjYnNOu — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 25, 2020

Greater Bangor is expected to see between 3 and 7 inches of fresh snow, with decreasing amounts toward the coast, where 1 to 5 inches is forecast for Bar Harbor and 2 to 6 inches from Machias to Eastport, the weather service’s Caribou office said Tuesday morning.

Snowfall will be heavier further north, with 8 to 11 inches forecast for Millinocket in Penobscot County and 9 to 12 inches for Greenville in Piscataquis County, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

The weather service forecasts that 6 to 9 inches could fall over an area ranging from Houlton to Van Buren, with chances for higher accumulation in Fort Kent and Madawaska.

Snowfall could be heavy at times, with as much as an inch an hour falling over Greater Bangor on Thursday morning and then the crown of Maine in the evening, according to the weather service office in Caribou. But snow is expected to switch over to a wintry mix and then rain closer to the coast, a weather service advisory said.