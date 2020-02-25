UMaine takes on UNH in midweek matchup

Courtesy of Peter Buehner Courtesy of Peter Buehner

• February 25, 2020 8:09 pm

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire

Records: UMaine 14-14 (10-4 America East), UNH 10-16 (7-7)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 59-35, UMaine 67-50 on 1/8/20

Key players, Maine: 5-8 G Anne Simon (12.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals), 5-6 G Dor Saar (11.8 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3 rpg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (11.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (10 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg); UNH: 6-3 F/C Ashley Storey (15.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.7 apg), 5-9 G Caroline Soucy (10.9 ppg, 3,8 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-7 G Amanda Torres (10.2 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 spg), 5-7 G Helena Delaruelle (5.1 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.6 rpg, 1.6 spg), 6-2 F Ivy Gogolin (4.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the past eight meetings between the two and can clinch the second seed for the America East playoffs with a win over UNH. The Black Bears have the league’s longest active winning streak at six games after knocking off regular season champion Stony Brook 64-62 in overtime on Sunday. Stony Brook had won 22 in a row, which was tops in the nation. UNH has won three straight after suffering a pair of two-point losses to Vermont and Stony Brook. Three of UNH’s seven losses in the conference have been by five points or less. Cumberland’s Storey is fourth in the league in scoring. Simon is averaging 15.3 ppg in league play and Carroll is averaging 15.2 ppg and a league-best 8.9 rpg against conference opponents. Carroll has seven double-doubles (points-rebounds) in 14 league games. UMaine has the league’s best free throw shooting percentage (75.1) and is 37th in the country. UMaine is 26th in the nation in 3-pointers made (216). The Black Bears hit 10 3-pointers in 27 attempts against Stony Brook.