UMaine men’s basketball team hosts rival New Hampshire on Wednesday

• February 25, 2020 6:00 pm

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 7-20 (3-10 America East), New Hampshire 13-13 (6-7)

Series: UMaine leads 108-75, New Hampshire 57-51 on 1/8/20

Key players, Maine: 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (14.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.0 assists per game, .833 FT percentage), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 apg, .482 FG percentage), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg); New Hampshire: 6-5 F Nick Guadarrama (13.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.4 apg), 6-5 G Sean Sutherlin (12.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg), 6-7 F Jayden Martinez (10.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-5 G Josh Hopkins (10.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine can take a big step toward securing an America East playoff game with a win against its border rival. The Black Bears are a half-game ahead of ninth-place Binghamton (3-11) for the final postseason berth in the conference, and holds the tiebreaker over the Bearcats by sweeping the season series. UNH, meanwhile, already has more than doubled its 2018-19 victory total (5) and, while in sixth place in the league standings, is just one game out of a tie for fourth after back-to-back wins over Hartford and UAlbany. UAlbany and Maryland Baltimore County — winner of five straight games including a 66-64 upset of Vermont last Saturday — are both 7-6 in league play. The Wildcats’ Sutherlin and Guadarrama rank 1-3 among conference rebounders. UMaine’s Stephane Ingo ranks fourth with 1.2 blocks per contest. UMaine plays its final home contest of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Maryland Baltimore County before closing out the regular season at Harford next Tuesday.