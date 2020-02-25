MPA basketball committee will look into feedback pertaining to controversial 3-pointer

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 25, 2020 6:40 pm

The MPA’s basketball committee will discuss the situation involving a controversial game-winning 3-pointer by Dexter’s Parker Ponte.

That point gave the Tigers a 50-48 victory over Central Aroostook of Mars Hill in their Class C North boys championship game at the Cross Center on Saturday.

The basketball committee will meet on March 27, said Mike Burnham, the executive director of the Maine Principals Association.

Some felt the shot was released after the clock had run out, and others said it was released with time still on the clock.

Maine is one of 26 states among 43 member state associations that does not have a video replay monitor according to a survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“We have received some correspondence about it and the basketball committee always discusses [various correspondences] at the meeting as it should,” Burnham said. “It will be one of several topics discussed.

“They always review the tournaments after they’re over,” Burnham added.