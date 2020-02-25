Rand spearheads Old Town-Orono past Brewer into B North hockey semis

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 25, 2020 9:43 pm

Two-time defending Class B North champion Old Town-Orono survived a sluggish first period and an impressive performance by a hardworking Brewer team Tuesday night to earn a hard-fought 3-0 quarterfinal hockey victory at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Old Town-Orono, 13-5-1 and the second seed, plays No. 6 Messalonskee of Oakland in the semifinals.

Seventh seed Brewer wound up 7-10-2.

Sophomore goalie Aidan Rand turned in a superb performance en route to the shutout, finishing with 28 saves.

Senior center Tyler McCannell scored his 18th goal of the season just 1:08 into the game, senior left wing Jackson Campbell notched his seventh with 28.5 seconds remaining in the second period and junior left wing Tanner Evans collected his 18th early in the third period.

McCannell opened the scoring by driving to the net front and tipping Tanner Evans’ centering pass from the left corner past Brewer junior goalie Tyler St. Lawrence from the top of the crease.

The Witches thoroughly dominated the first period but couldn’t solve Rand, who stopped all 18 shots he faced to enable his team to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The Witches outworked the Black Bears and outshot them 18-6.

The Witches swarmed the puck and prevented the Black Bears from sustaining a forecheck while also doing a stellar job geting players on the defensive side of the puck so Old Town-Orono couldn’t generate chances off the rush.

Old Town-Orono carried the play in the second period but St. Lawrence was sharp, rejecting 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

Campbell expanded the lead when he took a pass from Sam Henderson and sailed a rising wrister from the left circle through traffic and into the short-side corner.

Old Town-Orono had a 16-5 edge in shots on goal in the second period.

Rand made two terrific rapid-fire stops off Liam Spaulding in the first minute of the third period to maintain the 2-0 lead. Evans then supplied an insurance goal by poking home the rebound of a McCannell shot after McCannell had manuevered around a defenseman to get off a 25-foot snap shot from the left circle.

St. Lawrence also played well, rejecting 28 shots.

Old Town-Orono had won the two regular season meetings, 4-1 and 6-3.