Presque Isle beats Gardiner in hockey Class B North quarterfinal

David Marino | BDN David Marino | BDN

• February 25, 2020 7:25 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle High School boys ice hockey team beat Gardiner Area High School in the Class B North quarterfinal Tuesday 4-3 after a third-quarter comeback.

The No.4 Presque Isle (now 13-5-1) beat No. 5 Gardiner (11-8) after scoring three goals over a small span in the third quarter. Trailing Gardiner 3-1 with 10:30 left, the Wildcats postponed the end of their season with an incredible offensive performance, scoring three goals on the Gardiner defense over a four minute span.

Presque Isle will next play either Hampden or Waterville/Winslow on Friday at Colby College in Waterville at 6 p.m. It was announced that the game had been moved from Saturday to Friday during Tuesday’s match.