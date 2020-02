High school hockey tournament scores, schedule

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

February 25, 2020 10:46 pm

Tourney scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

Class A Statewide

Friday, Feb. 21

Play-in

No. 13 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford 1, No. 12 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Prelims

AP1: No. 8 Bangor 5, No. 9 Falmouth 4 (OT)

AP2: No. 13 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford (2-16) at No. 5 Thornton Academy (10-8), 7:35 p.m., Biddeford Ice Arena

AP3: No. 2 Edward Little 4, No. 10 Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 0

Wednesday, Feb. 26

AP4: No. 11 Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (8-9-1) at No. 6 Portland/Deering (7-11-0), 6:45 p.m., William B. Troubh Ice Arena

Saturday, Feb. 29

Quarterfinals

At Colisee, Lewiston

A1: No. 8 Bangor (8-11-0) vs. No. 1 Lewiston (18-0)

A2: AP2 winner vs. No. 4 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (11-6-1)

A3: No. 2 Edward Little (9-10-0) vs. No. 2 St. Dominic (14-4)

A4: AP4 winner vs. No. 3 Scarborough (13-4-1)

Tuesday, March 3

Semifinals

At Colisee, Lewiston

A5: A1 winner vs. A2 winner

A6: A3 winner vs. A4 winner

Saturday, March 7

State final

At Colisee, Lewiston

A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 6 p.m.

Class B

North

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

B1: No. 1 Hampden Academy 8, No. 8 Waterville/Winslow 4

B2: No. 4 Presque Isle 4, No. 5 Gardiner 3

B3: No. 6 Messalonskee 6, No. 3 Camden Hills 1

B4: No. 2 Old Town-Orono 3, No. 7 Brewer 0

Saturday, Feb. 29

Semifinals

At Colby, Waterville

B5: No. 1 Hampden Academy (14-1-4) vs. No. 4 Presque Isle (13-5-1), 1 or 4 p.m.

B6: No. 6 Messalonskee (11-6-2) vs. No. 2 Old Town/Orono (13-5-1), 1 or 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Regional final

At UMaine, Orono

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

State final

At Colisee, Lewiston

B8: North winner vs. South winner, 1 p.m.

South

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 24

B3: No. 2 Cheverus 7, No. 7 York 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25

B2: No. 6 Cape Elizabeth 5, No. 3 Yarmouth 0

Wednesday, Feb. 26

B1: No. 5 Brunswick (10-7-1) at No. 4 Gorham (9-7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Semifinals

At Colisee, Lewiston

B4: B1 winner vs. No. 1 Greely (14-3-1), 5 or 7 p.m.

B5: No. 6 Cape Elizabeth (9-10) vs. No. 2 Cheverus (17-2), 5 or 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Regional final

At Colisee, Lewiston

B6: B4 winner vs. B5 winner, 6 p.m.