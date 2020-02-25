Bill seeks to protect Maine children from drone surveillance

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

A Republican lawmaker is hoping to pass a bill he said would protect children in the state from unauthorized surveillance by drones.

The proposal from Rep. John Andrews of Paris would create a law that would “prevent unauthorized drone spying on a person in their domicile where they have an expectation of privacy,” the legislator said in a statement.

Andrews is asking the Legislative Council to allow his proposal to go through even though a deadline to submit legislation has passed. He said the law would establish penalties for people convicted of surveilling underage children.

The Legislative Council is expected to discuss whether to consider the proposal this session on Thursday.