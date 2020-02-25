Alfred man accused of raping child in Massachusetts

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 25, 2020 10:43 am

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — A Maine man charged with child rape in Massachusetts is being held on $20,000 cash bail.

Christopher Eaton, 33, of Alfred appeared Monday in Newburyport District Court. He was with charged rape of a child, assault to rape a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.

The Salisbury police report detailing the charges has been impounded, but during Eaton’s bail hearing, prosecutor Michelle Belmonte described the victim as a “very young” girl, the Newburyport Daily News reported.

Eaton’s attorney, Greg Johnson, said his client “adamantly denies the allegations,” and sought $3,000 bail.

Eaton is a U.S. Navy veteran who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, Johnson said. He is not a flight risk, the attorney said.

Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler confirmed his department issued a warrant for Eaton’s arrest resulting from an investigation that began Feb. 10. The investigation stemmed from incidents that allegedly took place “a couple years ago,” he said.

Eaton faces life in prison if convicted on the rape charge, according to the newspaper.