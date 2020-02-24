Train collides with vehicle in Brunswick

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• February 24, 2020 1:33 pm

A woman was injured Monday afternoon when a train hit her vehicle while crossing train tracks in Brunswick.

The crash happened at a private train crossing in a driveway of the New Meadows Motel off Bath Road.

Police said an elderly woman was driving across the tracks and didn’t see the train.

There are no flashing lights at the crossing, but only a railroad crossing sign.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The train was owned by Central Maine and Quebec Railway.

The crash remains under investigation.