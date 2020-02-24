Midcoast
February 24, 2020
Midcoast

Train collides with vehicle in Brunswick

CBS 13 | WGME
Police said a train hit a vehicle that was crossing the train tracks in Brunswick on Monday afternoon.
A woman was injured Monday afternoon when a train hit her vehicle while crossing train tracks in Brunswick.

The crash happened at a private train crossing in a driveway of the New Meadows Motel off Bath Road.

Police said an elderly woman was driving across the tracks and didn’t see the train.

There are no flashing lights at the crossing, but only a railroad crossing sign.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The train was owned by Central Maine and Quebec Railway.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

