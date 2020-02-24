Lewiston-Auburn
February 24, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn

Earthquake shakes Lewiston area

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

At least two minor earthquakes shook the Lewiston-Auburn area Sunday evening.

A magnitude 1.5 earthquake was recorded at a depth of 3.5 miles about 4:01 p.m. between Jordan Bridge Road and the Maine Turnpike in Sabattus, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That was followed by another larger quake recorded as a magnitude 2.2 at a depth of 3.1 miles about 5:44 p.m. southeast of No Name Pond in Lewiston, the USGS reports.

No injuries were reported Sunday evening, the Lewiston Sun Journal reports.

 

Comments

